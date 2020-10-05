I made this for dessert to use up a surplus of eggs in my fridge that were approaching their “use by” date.

On the plus side, it was very simple — throw all the ingredients in a blender, and dump it into a pie plate. On the minus side, it was, well, eggy for a dessert. For me, it works better as a sweet brunch dish, but if you are a fan of flan, this would be a good, simple, no-frills option for you.

Many traditional baked custard recipes call for nutmeg and/or cinnamon. I opted to go all in with vanilla, using both extract and beans, which resulted in visible black flecks through the custard and a wonderfully intense vanilla flavor.

For brunch, however, the cinnamon/nutmeg spice combo would be perfect. I garnished the custard with some pitted fresh cherries, but any fresh fruit, whipped cream, maple, chocolate or caramel syrup would complement this nicely.

Baked Egg Custard

Serves 8

2 cups whole milk

¼ cup butter, melted

4 eggs

1 cup sugar

½ cup flour

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 vanilla bean (See note)

Heat your oven to 325 F. Grease a 9-inch pie pan and set it aside. Place all the ingredients in a blender and puree until mixed. Pour the mixture into a pie plate and bake for 50-60 minutes until the custard is set. Serve warm or chilled.

Note: To use vanilla beans, cut the bean along the length vertically using kitchen scissors and, using the tip of a sharp knife, scrape the tiny black bits into your mixture. If you do not have vanilla beans, just double the amount of extract.