Gottlieb-Newmark

Andrea and Richard Gottlieb of Merion Station and Kimi and Harry Newmark of Beachwood, Ohio, announce the marriage of their children Gracie Gottlieb and Tony Newmark on Aug. 20.

Gracie graduated from Muhlenberg College, where she double majored in business and Jewish studies. She is pursuing a dual masters degree in public administration and Jewish studies at New York University. Tony is a graduate of Rutgers University with a degree in computer engineering. He is a software engineer.

Joining in the simcha were Gracie’s siblings, Avraham and Hadas Gottlieb, and Charlie Gottlieb; Tony’s siblings, Yossi, Rachel and Mendy Newmark; Gracie’s grandparents, Don and Phyllis Stoltz; and Tony’s grandmother, Marcy Newmark.