Community Briefs: JAFCO, JFCS and More

JAFCO Rebrands and Relocates

Jewish Adoption and Family Care Options (JAFCO) Northeast Communities, which provides services to children dealing with the impact of trauma, announced that it has rebranded itself as FamilyMatters to better capture the personalized nature of its programs.

In addition, FamilyMatters has moved to a larger space called the Linda and Don Brodie FamilyMatters office at 3 Bala Plaza, Suite 104 East, in Bala Cynwyd.

The South Florida-based nonprofit, which was founded in 1992, expanded to the Philadelphia area in 2014 and now serves more than 100 children and families in Greater Philadelphia and southern New Jersey.

JFCS to Host Virtual Wellness Fest

Jewish Family and Children’s Service will host a two-hour virtual Wellness Fest on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until noon.

Aditi Nerurkar, a Harvard University-trained doctor who specializes in stress and resilience, and other medical professionals will speak about building resilience in the mind, body and spirit during the pandemic.

“As we all continue to readjust in this era of social distancing and COVID, it’s challenging to keep our resilience high and our stress low,” said Pia Eisenberg, JFCS’ senior vice president, community engagement. “With so many juggling working at home and parenting amid the everyday struggles of the pandemic, it is more important than ever to connect the community with wellness experts.”

In addition to Nerurkar, the program will feature several breakout sessions with other doctors and wellness practitioners.

The fest will launch JFCS’ Wellness Week, which runs Oct. 16-23 and features discussion on self-care, healthy eating, mindfulness and other topics through the lens of the pandemic.

Those interested in participating should RSVP in advance at jfcsphilly.org/wellnessfest. The cost is $36, with proceeds benefiting JFCS’ mental health programs and services.

Pandemic Claims Rodeph Shalom Beehives

The beehives atop the roof of Congregation Rodeph Shalom in Philadelphia that provided honey for congregation members in recent years are dead because they haven’t been able to be accessed until recently, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Inquirer food columnist Craig LaBan, whose son Arthur created Holy Honey six years ago as part of his bar mitzvah project, said the hives were destroyed by mites, wax moths and “robber bees” from competing hives.

In a 2019 Exponent article, it was reported that the four hives on the roof totaled about 250,000 bees, with about 80 pounds of honey collected twice a year. The synagogue sold about 140 eight-ounce bottles to its members.

The Inquirer reported that Don Shump, owner of Philadelphia Bee Co., donated four gallons of extra honey to K’Far so that restaurant could make its honey cakes for the High Holidays. In turn, owners Michael Solomonov and Steven Cook will make a donation to the synagogue to rebuild the hives in 2021.

Publicist Publishes Book of Kids Activities

Public relations practitioner Sharla Feldscher published a book of creative ideas for children called “KIDFUN: 401 Easy Idea for Play, Ages 2 to 8.”

Feldscher, who is the president of Feldscher Horwitz Public Relations in Marlton, New Jersey, said the ideas draw upon her former kindergarten teaching experiences.

“The activities use stuff already in the home — like paper plates, paper cups, drinking straws, pots and pans, containers, scarves and more,” she said, noting that the activities don’t involve screen time.

This is the second “KIDFUN” book Feldscher has published and her eighth overall on activities for children.