Debbie and Edward Hoffman of Holland and Sandy and Howard Slavit of Palm Beach, Florida, announce the birth of their granddaughter, Ruthie Faye Slavit, on June 8. Ruthie is the daughter of Kate (née Hoffman) and David Slavit of Potomac, Maryland.

Ruthie Faye is named in loving memory of her paternal great-uncle Ronald Glancz and maternal great-grandmother Faye Kay. Joining in welcoming Ruthie are maternal great-great-aunt Florence Reid and paternal great-grandmother Frances Pensler, in whose honor she is also lovingly named.