Norway Will Extradite Suspect in Deadly 1982 Bombing of Paris Jewish Restaurant to France

By Marcy Oster

A suspect in the deadly 1982 bombing of a Jewish-owned restaurant in Paris will be extradited to France from Norway.

A Norwegian court ruled that Walid Abdurahman Abu Zayed, who was arrested in Norway earlier this month, will be returned to France, according to the Simon Wiesenthal Center. Abu Zayed can make a last resort appeal to Norway’s Justice and Public Security Minister.

The attack on the Chez Jo Goldenberg restaurant in the heavily Jewish Marais district killed six and wounded 22. Five attackers threw a grenade into the restaurant in August 1982 before opening fire on some 30 diners and passersby. The restaurant closed in 2006.

Abu Zayed is believed to have been a part of the Palestinian terror cell associated with the Abu Nidal organization that carried out the attack.