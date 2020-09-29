DuPont-Buckman

Gail and Keith DuPont of Weddington, North Carolina, and Amy and Terry Buckman of Bala Cynwyd and Ventnor, New Jersey, announce the marriage of their children, Emily Frances DuPont and William Frederick Buckman, on Aug. 1.

Rabbi David Straus of Main Line Reform Temple Beth Elohim officiated at the intimate ceremony in the backyard of the groom’s childhood home. The couple’s parents, siblings and the maid of honor attended, while other friends and relatives watched via Zoom. A larger celebration is planned for July 31, 2021, in Gwynedd.

The bride is a compensation analyst at NFI in Camden, New Jersey. The groom is a third-year student the Beasley School of Law at Temple University and an intern in the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.