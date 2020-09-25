Smoked Fish Dip

This evokes a whitefish salad-type vibe, which seems appropriate for a break the fast meal. The recipe makes about 1¼ cups of dip. Depending on the size of your group, you can reduce or expand the quantities.

For a socially distanced gathering, avoid the communal dip bowl; put a small amount of dip in individual cups with a selection of crackers, veggies, toasts, etc. for each guest.

1 cup smoked fish, flaked or cut into small pieces (not lox, use smoked salmon, sable, mackerel, whitefish, etc.)

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons cream cheese

½ teaspoon Old Bay-style seasoning

4 drops hot pepper sauce, or to taste

Juice of ¼ lemon

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, or to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

Chopped parsley for garnish

Using an immersion blender or food processor, blend all the ingredients until the consistency reaches a spread.

Transfer the dip into a serving dish, sprinkle it with chopped parsley and serve with toast rounds, pita toast, bagels, crackers, and/or a selection of veggies — carrots, celery, cucumbers, peppers, etc.