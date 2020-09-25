Smoked Fish Dip

Keri White
This evokes a whitefish salad-type vibe, which seems appropriate for a break the fast meal. The recipe makes about 1¼ cups of dip. Depending on the size of your group, you can reduce or expand the quantities.

For a socially distanced gathering, avoid the communal dip bowl; put a small amount of dip in individual cups with a selection of crackers, veggies, toasts, etc. for each guest.

1 cup smoked fish, flaked or cut into small pieces (not lox, use smoked salmon, sable, mackerel, whitefish, etc.)


2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoons cream cheese

½ teaspoon Old Bay-style seasoning

4 drops hot pepper sauce, or to taste

Juice of ¼ lemon

½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce, or to taste

Cracked black pepper to taste

Chopped parsley for garnish

Photo by Keri White

Using an immersion blender or food processor, blend all the ingredients until the consistency reaches a spread.

Transfer the dip into a serving dish, sprinkle it with chopped parsley and serve with toast rounds, pita toast, bagels, crackers, and/or a selection of veggies — carrots, celery, cucumbers, peppers, etc.

