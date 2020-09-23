Guy Niv Becomes First Israeli to Complete Tour de France

By Marcy Oster

Guy Niv became the first Israeli to complete the Tour de France, the premier event in world cycling.

Niv, 26, a member of the Israel Start-Up Nation team, finished in 139th place among the 146 cyclists who completed the three-week race on Sunday.

“I felt shivers when I crossed the finish line on the Champs-Elysees,” Niv said in a statement. “It was a sense of vast relief and sheer happiness: I have done it for the next generation of young Israeli cyclists. They can now dream of achieving this and more.”

The first Israel-based and -owned team to race in the Tour de France finished with seven top 10s in individual stages of the race but never won a stage.

Established in 2015 as the Israel Cycling Academy, Israel Start-Up Nation joined the World Tour, the highest level of professional cycling, last year. That gave it a place in this year’s Tour de France, one of cycling’s three Grand Tours along with the Giro d’Italia and Vuelta a Espana, also three-week events run in stages.

Niv raced as part of Israel’s team in the 2019 Giro d’Italia.