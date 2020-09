Miriam Lisser of Narberth and Mark Fisher of Longport, New Jersey, announce the wedding of their children, Rachael Polis and Josh Fisher.

The couple were married in an intimate outdoor ceremony, at Appleford Estate in Villanova. Rabbis Neil Cooper of Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El in Wynnewood and Rabbi Micah Peltz of Temple Beth Sholom in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, officiated.

The couple reside in Philadelphia.