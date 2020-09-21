Wanerman-Vitrofsky

Cindy and Larry Wanerman of Miami Beach, Florida, announce the engagement of their daughter, Stacy Ashlyn Wanerman to Jake Irving Vitrofsky, son of Suzanne Rutstein of Hallandale Beach, Florida, and Jan Vitrofsky of Coconut Grove, Florida.

Stacy is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University. She is regional director, BBYO (formerly B’nai Brith Youth Organization) in Miami.

Jake received his master’s degree in biotechnology from Northwestern University. He is executive director of operations for HEDsouth, his family business in Florida and California.

Sharing in the couple’s happiness are Stacy’s brother and sister-in-law, Alex and Lisette Wanerman, Jake’s stepmother Kashia Orlando, and Jake’s half-brother Jude.

The couple will celebrate their engagement in Philadelphia with family and friends in 2021, and plan to be married in Miami in 2022.