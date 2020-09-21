Joseph-Glatter

Elaine Wax of Holland announces the engagement of her daughter, Stacey W. Joseph, to Howard Glatter of Langhorne.

Stacey is a graduate of Immaculate University, where she obtained a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She is employed as an RN case manager.

Howard has a degree in graphic arts production from City University of New York and is a retired general manager in the printing industry.

Stacey and Howard share their happiness with their children, Rebecca and husband Eric Miller, Elise and husband David Derewitz, Stephen and wife Shaleen Glatter and one grandson.