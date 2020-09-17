Keeping Schools Safe with 15,000 Masks Designed for Young Learners



For schools and child care centers reopening in person this fall, safety is the highest priority. That means temperature checks, hand sanitizer and that gold standard of pandemic safety: the mask.

But for very young children, masks present a classroom challenge. While it’s important to cover your nose and mouth to prevent the spread of disease, masks also obscure facial expressions. This can impede the progress of early learners, who rely on modeling for linguistic and social cues.

To combat this, experts have developed masks with transparent panels over the mouth. While they may look silly, they are an invaluable tool to students who are just learning to speak.

“With these masks, kids can see their teacher’s facial expression and their smile,” said Rachel Berger, director of Jewish life and learning. “It sounds like a small thing, but it’s really important for child development.”

To support Jewish day schools and preschools as they begin the new school year, the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia has purchased and will distribute 15,000 of these transparent masks.

The initiative arose out of the COVID-19 Emergency Response Committee, which realized that — since these masks cannot be purchased in stores and must be bought in bulk — a community convener was needed to get them in teachers’ hands.

Any Jewish preschool, day school or supplementary education program is eligible to receive masks, provided they are meeting in person. Each teacher will receive several masks to allow for proper disinfection. As of publication, 3,600 of the masks have already been distributed.

“This is a great example of how the Jewish Federation can use our purchasing power to make a difference,” Berger said. “We can take on and solve a problem that’s affecting the whole community.”

High Holidays 2020 Services

High Holidays will be different this year, but there are plenty of opportunities to worship safely in a community that resonates with you. Visit Jewishphilly.org/highholidays to view the 2020 High Holidays offerings from a wide spectrum of synagogues in the Greater Philadelphia area.

Most of these services are virtual, but if you choose to worship in person, be sure to familiarize yourself with and follow all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All of these places would like to welcome you. If you would like help choosing a synagogue that might be a good fit, email [email protected] with some information about what kind of synagogue you are seeking, and we will help you narrow down your options.

L’Shana Tovah from the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia!