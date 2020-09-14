Tenenbaum-Rosenberg

Tova Tenenbaum, a clinical social worker at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and Rabbi Daniel Rosenberg, a teacher at the Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, were married in an outdoor chuppah on Aug. 23 at the Merion Tribute House in Merion Station.

The chuppah was officiated by Rabbi Chaim Galfand, a longtime friend of the groom, and was attended by a small contingent of family in-person, masked and socially distant, and by family and friends via Zoom.

Tenenbaum is the daughter of Arthur and Judie Tenenbaum, of Providence, Rhode Island, and Rosenberg is the son of Ruth Rosenberg, of Pikesville, Maryland, and of Allen Rosenberg, of blessed memory.

The couple reside in Ardmore.