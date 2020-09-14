Creamed Corn, a Heavenly Summer Indulgence

Sweet corn is in season for a relatively short time and should be enjoyed to the max. I am happy to gnaw it right off the cob, lightly steamed or grilled. But once in a while creamed corn really hits the spot.

This is as far from that canned junk we had as kids as you can imagine — it’s rich and sweet and utterly delicious. No, it’s not exactly low-fat, but as an infrequent splurge, it’s worth the calories.

Cutting the kernels off the ears is unquestionably a pain, but again, this is a rare and wondrous treat, so I consider it worth the (very) occasional effort.

The version below is quite simple, and stands just fine on its own. But you can gussy it up with bell or jalapeno peppers, onions or scallions — add these to the garlic, and sauté until they are mostly cooked, about 6 minutes.

You can also add chopped fresh herbs just before serving for a burst of flavor — chives, parsley, basil, dill or cilantro. You really can’t go wrong.

Serves 4

1 tablespoon oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup half-and-half

2 tablespoons melted butter

2 tablespoons flour

3 cups fresh corn kernels with all liquid saved (approximately 4 ears of corn)

Salt and pepper to taste