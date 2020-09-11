Arch-Sokolow

Douglas and Elaine Arch of Huntingdon Valley and Leslie Sokolow of Elkins Park announce the marriage of their children, Mitchell Arch and Sara Sokolow.

Mitchell and Sara were married by Rabbi Eli Freedman of Congregation Rodeph Shalom in an intimate, outdoor ceremony at Vie by Cescaphe. The ceremony was also attended virtually by family and friends. The couple extends thanks to Rabbi Shai Cherry and Hazzan Howard Glantz of Congregation Adath Jeshurun, for their participation in their ceremony.

Mitchell and Sara, who reside in Conshohocken, enjoyed a “mini-moon” road trip through Pennsylvania and New York.