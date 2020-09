Diedre and Stephen Cole of Huntingdon Valley announce the birth of their grandson, Vaughn Cullen Occhiogrosso, on Aug. 30.

Vaughn is the son of Ashley (née Cole) and Michael Occhiogrosso of New Providence, New Jersey. He is also welcomed by his big brother Henry.

Sharing in their happiness are great-grandfather Sheldon Stein, Uncle Jared Cole, great-Uncle Steven Stein, grandparents Deborah and Francis Occhiogrosso and Uncle John Occhiogrosso.