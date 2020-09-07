Smoked Salmon Summer Salad

By
Keri White
-
Photo by Keri White

This dish came together as a delicious, healthy lunch, which I then made again and again for the next three days — it was that good.

I used smoked salmon (not lox), and the meaty, toothsome texture and flavor of the fish presented a perfect counterpoint to the light and fresh summer veggies.

Any smoked fish would work here — sable, whitefish, mackerel, etc. — heck, you could even chuck some slices of smoked turkey over the salad if you are not a fish eater.


The portion below serves one person, but it can easily be upsized to feed a larger crowd for lunch or dinner.

Smoked Salmon Summer Salad

Serves 1

I used the most basic ingredients here, but feel free to improvise. Add sweet onions, bell peppers, avocados, baby greens, carrots, celery, sprouts or herbs for variety and complexity.

I topped this with a Dijon vinaigrette that I had made the night before, jewishexponent.com/2020/03/26/souvenir-recipes-from-switzerland/

but any basic vinaigrette-style dressing would work here. You can even sprinkle the salad with a few drops of apple cider vinegar, salt, pepper and a drizzle of olive oil: Toss it up and lunch is served!

2½ cups romaine lettuce, rinsed, spun and torn into bite-sized pieces

1 medium-sized ripe tomato, cut in wedges

½ cucumber, peeled and sliced

Approximately ½ cup smoked fish, cut or torn into bite-sized pieces

1-2 tablespoons vinaigrette dressing

  1. Place the lettuce in a shallow bowl, and top it with the tomato wedges and cucumber slices.
  2. Strew the pieces of fish over the top of the salad, dress as desired, toss and enjoy.

