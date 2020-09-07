Karson Drew Kramer

Evan and Amanda Kramer (née Smukler) of Philadelphia announce the birth of their son, Karson Drew (Hershel Simcha) on July 14.

Karson is the grandson of Michael and Diane Smukler of Upper Southampton, and Elliot Kramer and the late Karen Kramer of Metuchen, New Jersey. Joining in welcoming Karson are aunts, uncles and cousins, Jason and Jessica Smukler and Emily and Olivia, Ira and Rachael Smukler and Grayson, Allison Kramer and Eleanor Bastian.

Karson is named in loving memory of his paternal grandmother Karen Kramer, paternal great-grandfather David Schultz, maternal great-grandfather Harry Smukler and paternal great-grandfather Seymour Kramer.