Cocktail: The “Kelsey”

We were lucky enough to spend a couple of weeks at the beach this summer. During our time there, we enjoyed a kicked-back happy hour on the deck most days.

One evening, early in the trip, my daughter was inspired to create a delicious summer drink using watermelon, lime and tequila. We named it after her — the “Kelsey” — because it is pretty and sweet with a bit of tartness, and it will knock you on your tuchis if you’re not careful.

White tequila was the spirit of choice for us, but this would blend well with vodka or rum, and you can modify the amount for a weaker or stronger drink. If you are not included to partake, just add a cup or two of sparkling water in place of the booze. If you want to get fancy, you can rim the glass with sugar or salt or chili powder, and add a sprig of mint.

The Kelsey

Makes 2

2 cups watermelon

1 lime, plus extra slices for garnish if desired

½ cup tequila

Agave or simple syrup to taste, if desired

Sugar/salt/chili for rimming glass, optional

Mint sprig, if desired