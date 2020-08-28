Community Briefs: Food for the Needy, Kids’ Programs, Teen Fellows

Kaiserman JCC to Open KidsTime Academy

The Kaiserman JCC will debut on Sept. 8 a distancing learning program called KidsTime Academy for children in grades 1-5.

The program, which will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week, is designed for either children learning virtually on a full-time basis or whose school is operating via a hybrid model. Five- and three-day programs are available.

Children will be cohorted based on grade bands and the number of children in each grade. There will be a maximum of 10-12 children per cohort. Students in a cohort will remain together for the entire day.

An educator will staff each cohort. The educator will assist with virtual learning platforms, help with asynchronous assignments and work with children on the Personalized Education Plan each child will have. During non-virtual learning time, JCC staff will facilitate STEM, physical education and arts programs.

JCC CEO Amy Krulik said about 60 children will participate in the program, and a second location is set for Temple Sinai in Dresher. In addition, an afterschool program is planned for Perelman Jewish Day School Stern Center students.

For details, contact Jordan Bravato at [email protected] or 610-896-7770, ext. 121.

KleinLife to Start School Enrichment Program

KleinLife announced a new KidSpace school enrichment program for children in kindergarten through eighth grade that will begin on Sept. 2.

Director Colleen Lane said the program will operate Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., offering both before and after care along with daytime virtual learning assistance. The program will serve breakfast, lunch and an afternoon snack.

KidSpace also will offer homework help, swimming, art, dance, baking, Zumba, board games sports and sports leagues.

Children will be grouped in pods of 15 and follow CDC guidelines.

KleinLife will provide face shields and workspace partitions. Children will be grouped according to school, family/siblings and ages and stay in assigned groups each day with the same leaders, Lane said. Counselors and staff will clean and disinfect the building throughout the day.

For additional information and rates, contact Lane at 215-698-7300, ext. 112.

Four Local Teens Among 2020-’21 Kol Koleinu Fellows

Four Philadelphia-area teens were named 2020-’21 fellows for the Kol Koleinu program established by Moving Traditions, the Union for Reform Judaism and United Synagogue Youth.

The third-year program will featured 50 Jewish girl-identified teens in grades 10-12 in three regional cohorts who will “explore and deepen their feminist knowledge, channel their voices to share their beliefs and use their skills to create tangible change in their communities.”

“The pandemic, #MeToo movement, and struggle for racial justice are energizing Jewish teen girls to work for social change,” said Moving Traditions founder and CEO Deborah S. Meyer. “In the face of enormous stress from social isolation, these young women feel called to make meaningful contributions to their families, communities, and society.

Local teens include Leah Anderson, a senior at Friends’ Central School; Tess Armon, a sophomore at Abington Senior High School; Jocelyn Freed, a senior at Springside Chestnut Hill Academy; and Hope Wahrman, a junior at Lower Merion High School.

KI Distributing Food to the Needy Each Wednesday

Volunteers from Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel and surrounding synagogues are collaborating every Wednesday to distribute food to 125 area families as part of the KI HaMotzi Committee’s anti-hunger campaign.

The campaign will continue until Sept. 2.

The deliveries include four boxes of dairy, fruit and produce per family, which come from the government’s Farmers to Families Program.

HaMotzi is part of KI’s social action efforts. During the pandemic, the committee’s efforts have included delivering meals to congregants, stocking non-perishables at KI’s HaMotzi pantry, delivering to several food pantries, and providing non-perishables, books and coloring supplies to Abington Friends School for distribution to families in Germantown.

“It’s become a real mission to help the food insecure and it has also led to a number of partnerships,” KI Senior Rabbi Lance Sussman said.

Volunteers must abide by the synagogue’s COVID-19 protocols, which include social distancing, temperature checks and the wearing of masks and gloves when handling food. Food is placed directly into car trunks when possible.

The synagogue hopes to host monthly contactless drive-thru monthly dinners in the fall.

— Compiled by Andy Gotlieb and

Maddie Gamburg