EISEN-FITZPATRICK

Howard Eisen and Judith Wolf of Wynnewood, and Paul and Mary Fitzpatrick of Winchester, Massachusetts, announce the marriage of their children, Jonathan Eisen and Kaitlin Fitzpatrick.

The couple was married by Rabbi Joseph Murray in Winchester on Aug. 15 in the bride’s parents’ backyard. The couple resides in Boston, where Jon is a hospitalist and Kaitlin is an internist at Massachusetts General Hospital. They honeymooned in Acadia National Park in Maine, the White Mountains in New Hampshire and Block Island in Rhode Island.