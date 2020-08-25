Ban on Non-Israelis Entering the Country Extended Through Oct. 1

By Marcy Oster

JERUSALEM JTA— Non-Israeli passport holders who do not come from countries with low coronavirus infection rates will be banned from entering the country until at least Oct. 1.

The United States is among those not on the so-called green list of countries with low rates.

Among non-citizens who can enter the country are nuclear family members of Israelis having lifecycle events such as births and weddings. In addition, thousands of yeshiva and university students have entered Israel in recent days for the start of the school year.

All Israelis and non-citizens entering the country must go into a two-week isolation, except those that arrive from countries on the so-called green list. That list includes the United Kingdom, Canada, Italy and Germany.

The Israel Airport Authority made the announcement on extending the ban on Sunday.

Israel has banned entry for non-citizens since early March, though a plan is set to be introduced by the end of the month that would allow the entry of foreign tourists.

In recent months, Israel has worked to loosen some restrictions while preserving others, creating a patchwork of policies that have left Jews worldwide confused about whether they can visit Israel and what is required to enter the country.