This simple dish was a highlight of dinner recently — and that’s quite a feat considering it shared the table with grilled halibut.

I had a bag of string beans that were slightly past their prime, so a raw salad was out of the question, but wasting them was not in my repertoire. Steaming them seemed boring, but I didn’t want anything too busy or heavy. Olives suggested themselves and the rest is history.

Steaming the beans first accelerates the whole cooking process and also eliminates the need for a lot of oil — you can certainly sauté them in oil to cook them instead, but a drizzle in the pan with the olives offered a lighter, quicker version. If you don’t have this precise type of olives, use what you have; if they are large, chop them coarsely and, of course, remove the pits.

We served this warm, but it would be fine at room temperature or chilled as a salad.

Black Olive String Beans

Serves 4

4 cups string beans, stems removed

4 tablespoons lightly salted water

½ cup pitted black olives, coarsely chopped if large

1-2 tablespoons olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste