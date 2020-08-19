Charles Joseph Carroll

Michael and Rachel Carroll (née Fischer) of Philadelphia announce the birth of their son, Charles Joseph, on Aug. 9.

Sharing in their joy are grandparents Phyllis and Howard Fischer of Philadelphia and Veronica and Michael Carroll of Erdenheim; great-grandfather Irving Fischer; and aunts and uncles Rebecca and Hal Leshner, Chris and Chrissy Carroll, Matt and Ali Carroll, and Tim and Kelly Carroll.

Charlie is named in loving memory of his paternal great-grandfather Charles Gibbons and his maternal great-grandfather Joseph P. Sobo.