Treatman-Fass

Ruth Isaac and Jack Cutler Treatman of Philadelphia and Shira Fass and Ronnie Fass of Cleveland announce the Aug. 16 marriage of their children, Reuben Treatman and Sharon Fass.

The couple was married by Rabbi Nathan Kamesar at Society Hill Synagogue in Philadelphia.

Also joining in the celebration are siblings Ofer Fass, Hagar Fass and Anatoliy Goykhman, and Mira Treatman.

The couple met as undergraduates at Case Western Reserve University. Reuben is an equity research analyst in the commercial real estate sector. Sharon is a nurse at a Manhattan hospital.

The couple resides in New York City.