Potato salad is one of those dishes that, regardless of how it’s made, is generally pretty fabulous.

The indulgent, traditional Jewish deli version, lashed with mayo, is sinfully delicious. An herby-lemony potato salad? Sure! A hot, vinegar-y, German-style dish? Yum.

Really, I’ve never met a potato dish I didn’t like. So when I found a drawer full of Yukon Gold potatoes and put hamburgers on the menu for dinner, I was inspired to create a Dijon-dill version.

Making a large batch was key because this salad is better the second day. It complemented our burgers beautifully.

Yukon Golds are a favorite of mine because I loathe peeling. Their thin skins make this step pretty unnecessary, but if you are inclined to peel, feel free. And if you have russets or another varietal with thicker skins, they are fine to use and, after boiling, peeling is much easier.

We love the grainy texture of “old-style” Dijon, which includes the whole mustard seeds, but any type of mustard works here. And if you don’t have dill, or dislike it, parsley is a fine substitute.

A note on cooking the potatoes: It’s best to use uniformly sized potatoes; if this is not possible, keep an eye on the pot and remove the smaller ones earlier in the cooking process so they don’t get mushy.

Dijon Dill Potato Salad

Serves 8 generously

10 Yukon Gold potatoes (about the size of a tennis ball)

1 medium onion, chopped

4 ribs celery, chopped

1 generous handful fresh dill, chopped (about ⅔ cup)

⅔ cup mayonnaise

⅓ cup Dijon mustard

Salt and pepper to taste