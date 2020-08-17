Potato salad is one of those dishes that, regardless of how it’s made, is generally pretty fabulous.
The indulgent, traditional Jewish deli version, lashed with mayo, is sinfully delicious. An herby-lemony potato salad? Sure! A hot, vinegar-y, German-style dish? Yum.
Really, I’ve never met a potato dish I didn’t like. So when I found a drawer full of Yukon Gold potatoes and put hamburgers on the menu for dinner, I was inspired to create a Dijon-dill version.
Making a large batch was key because this salad is better the second day. It complemented our burgers beautifully.
Yukon Golds are a favorite of mine because I loathe peeling. Their thin skins make this step pretty unnecessary, but if you are inclined to peel, feel free. And if you have russets or another varietal with thicker skins, they are fine to use and, after boiling, peeling is much easier.
We love the grainy texture of “old-style” Dijon, which includes the whole mustard seeds, but any type of mustard works here. And if you don’t have dill, or dislike it, parsley is a fine substitute.
A note on cooking the potatoes: It’s best to use uniformly sized potatoes; if this is not possible, keep an eye on the pot and remove the smaller ones earlier in the cooking process so they don’t get mushy.
Dijon Dill Potato Salad
Serves 8 generously
10 Yukon Gold potatoes (about the size of a tennis ball)
1 medium onion, chopped
4 ribs celery, chopped
1 generous handful fresh dill, chopped (about ⅔ cup)
⅔ cup mayonnaise
⅓ cup Dijon mustard
Salt and pepper to taste
- In a large pot, cover the potatoes with water, salt generously and bring to a boil. Cover, lower the heat and keep it at a low boil for about 20 minutes, or until the potatoes are soft through when pricked with a fork. When done, cool the potatoes in a colander.
- When the potatoes are cooled to room temperature, cut them into bite-sized chunks and place them in a large bowl.
- Add all the remaining ingredients and stir gently, making sure not to break up the potatoes, and distributing everything evenly.
- Chill thoroughly, for at least eight hours — it’s even better the next day.