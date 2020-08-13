Reviews: Secret Life, Secret War

Road Trip Reveals Jewish Mother’s Secrets

By Sophie Panzer

“All My Mother’s Lovers”

Ilana Masad

Dutton

Although Ilana Masad’s novel “All My Mother’s Lovers” takes place in a pre-coronavirus world, it grapples with questions many of us face as we mourn the people and ways of life we have recently lost:

What role does Judaism play in processing shock, grief and anger? How can it connect us to people who seem distant and out of reach?

The Israeli-American writer’s debut begins when Maggie Krause’s mother, Iris, dies suddenly in a car crash. Twenty-something Maggie flies home to California and finds her father and brother completely overwhelmed.

Her own grief is complicated by preexisting pain; Iris reacted to her daughter coming out as gay with a combination of disapproval and denial, ignored her first girlfriends and held out hope she would “find the right man” some day.

As she scrambles to arrange a burial and a shiva, Maggie stumbles upon five letters in her mother’s desk, each addressed to a different man. Desperate to escape the crush of “socially acceptable grief” and learn more about the woman she felt never truly accepted her, she embarks on a road trip through California to personally deliver the notes.

One of Masad’s strengths as a writer is her ability to illustrate how trauma complicates her character’s relationship with Judaism. Maggie’s queerness, combined with Iris’ lack of support, alienates her from the heteronormative, family-centric version of religion she grew up with and drives her to seek community with secular queer friends and lovers.

Iris was the descendant of Holocaust victims and a survivor of an abusive first marriage to a rabbi named Shlomo. She struggled to associate Jewish observance with anything other than pain and forge a relationship with her culture independent of her violent ex-husband and her family’s tragic past.

However, Jewish rituals surrounding death and grieving bring mother and daughter closer together. The communal nature of sitting shiva, while painful, sets Maggie on a path to greater understanding of Iris’ life. She meets friends and family from her mother’s past and begins to realize that there was more to the woman who raised her than she ever imagined.

While Iris and Maggie’s relationships with Judaism are intriguing, their relationship with each other falls frustratingly flat by comparison. Flashbacks to Iris’ romantic relationships are vivid and detailed, and her lovers’ sense of loss is rendered acutely. However, there are no scenes that provide this level of detail about her relationship with her daughter.

The tension between the two women is mainly anecdotal and revealed in memories rather than flashbacks. “Iris always loved being in control, after all,” Maggie reminisces. This leaves readers wishing Masad would delve deeper into the complexities of their bond. As a result, Maggie’s grief seems vague and inconsistent more often than devastating.

Another disappointing aspect of “Lovers” is Masad’s language, which often descends into cringe-worthy cliché. Maggie catches a glimpse of “the ubiquitous golden arches of McDonald’s,” while driving. A semi-developed antagonist tells her, “You think I’m the big, bad corporate man,” and the word “corporate” gets thrown around as shorthand for “morally compromised” so many times it loses its meaning altogether.

Fortunately, Masad’s character development is much more original.

Maggie and Iris are both vibrant women who resist stereotypes. Maggie’s relationship issues with her girlfriend, Lucia, stem from a plain old fear of intimacy rather than HIV/AIDS, suicide, internalized homophobia or other tired lesbian tragedy tropes. Iris, in flashback, a woman hovering around age 60, rejects the notion that a healthy sex life is only for the young and has satisfying encounters with multiple men.

The novel’s depictions of women living complex, messy lives without the burden of sexual shame are incredibly refreshing and ultimately make “Lovers” worth a read. l

Interpreting Evil

By Jesse Bernstein

“The Interpreter”

A.J. Sidransky

Black Opal Books

For a book with such a heavy subject matter — a Viennese Jew who’s lost everything is recruited by the OSS to assist in interrogating Nazis — “The Interpreter” turns out to be a fun, light read.

It’s not so common that the leaders of the Third Reich make for beach reading, but A.J. Sidransky seems to have created his own little category with his new thriller. There’s intrigue, love and politics, all in big, bold letters.

Cpl. Kurt Berlin is identified by intelligence officers in Manila as a strong candidate for interpreting the interrogations of captured Nazis. Though hesitant to speak German — the language of Europe’s “decaying grayness,” which “held nothing for him but sorrow and loss” — Berlin accepts the offer, out of a sense of duty to his new country, the United States.

Berlin is a bit of a silly name, seemingly chosen in order for Berlin’s commanding officers to be able to refer to him geographically, in the manner in which decades of media about World War II have conditioned us to expect (Tex, Brooklyn, etc.). It’s just one of many tropes employed by Sidransky that seem ripped from such media; characters of various European countries drop in words from their native tongue that are commonly understood by American readers (bitte, merci, gutte morgen), the good protagonists ponder the depth of their belligerents’ inhumanity, officers slam down telephones in frustration and clever, cunning, captured Nazis have witty repartee with their interrogators.

The entirety of Berlin’s recruitment to interpretation — itself an interesting term to use, given that what he’s actually asked to do is translation — concludes by the end of the third page. The interpreter, who had never previously done interpretation at a professional level, is interpreting the words of high-level Nazis by page four. Also, a certain Fuhrer makes an appearance.

But there is a charm to this book that lays everything out on the table with such speed, that conceals little of what it aims to do. It is a mystery-thriller; it thrills, and there is mystery. Berlin begins to have doubts about the intentions of the people who hired him, a mix of Americans and German defectors.

The memories of who he lost in Vienna and who he still hopes to find remain with Berlin, and Sidransky drops in frequent chapters devoted to his prewar and pre-GI life. All of the different threads begin to find their unity, and Sidransky deftly brings them together an in ending that doesn’t quite shock, but certainly satisfies. He’s fluent in the history of the war, too, or, at the very least, writes in such a way that gives the appearance that he is.

Interpretation is generally considered to be the act of translating the spoken word as it occurs, while translating is confined to writing. And yet, Berlin, who does the latter, finds himself in an occupation that names him as the former. He checks that the German of the interrogated has been correctly translated into English, but he is also tasked with drawing conclusions about the motivations and truthfulness of those translated words.

Though this is not quite explained, the implication seems to be that Berlin, in his complex web of identities — Austrian, Jew, European, American-soldier-by-choice — is able to divine something from the Nazis in a way that others are not. Sidransky seems only intermittently interested in digging a little deeper into this, but in the world of this book, who cares? There’s a war to win!