Community Briefs: Kaiserman JCC, Masks for Clergy, More

Kaiserman JCC to Temporarily Close Fitness Center

The Kaiserman JCC announced Aug. 5 that it was temporarily closing its fitness room as of Aug. 20 because of pandemic-related economic issues.

“We continue to operate with massive uncertainty, and the JCC is not immune to the practical and economic consequences that face so many businesses today,” CEO Amy Krulik and board president Cindy Smukler said in an email to members.

“Please know that we have done everything possible to find a path that would allow us to keep the fitness room open,” the email continued. “The combination of capacity limitations on gyms and member health concerns about working out inside have reduced membership revenue to a point where it can no longer cover the operating costs of this part of our facility.”

After being closed for several months, the JCC’s fitness center reopened on a limited basis on July 11.

Camp Kef will continue to run at the JCC through Aug. 14. In addition, the pool will remain open through Labor Day for those with summer swim memberships and those who are signed up to use the pool. A possible extension of pool use until right before Rosh Hashanah is under consideration as well. Group fitness classes will continue to be available virtually.

All JCC memberships except for those using the pool will be frozen.

Masks Designed Just for Clergy

Rabbi Robyn Frisch of Temple Menorah Keneseth Chai in Northeast Philadelphia noticed that while there were plenty of masks online for brides and grooms, she couldn’t find one for clergy.

So she asked friend Shelly Shotel to make one for her, which started a sideline for Shotel, owner of Izzy J Events, with numerous orders from rabbis, cantors and clergy of different faiths. The masks will be added to the website as a new product.

“I shared a picture of me in the mask in several clergy Facebook groups I’m in and got lots of positive comments,” Frisch said.

The masks, which cost $12-$18, feature words such as “rabbi,” “cantor,” “clergy” and “Shana Tovah” in Hebrew. Masks for the High Holidays are being produced as well.

Shotel, who lives in Horsham, taught at both Temple Sinai in Dresher and Gratz College High School and now tutors children in Judaic studies, Hebrew and secular studies.