A Tribute to My Beloved Mentor, Rabbi Adin Even-Israel Steinsaltz

On the evening of Nov. 12, 2010, a large crowd gathered in a New York City ballroom to celebrate my beloved mentor and scholar Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz’s magnum opus — his monumental translation and commentary of the entire Talmud. He had worked on it for 45 years.

Toward the end of the evening, Steinsaltz walked onto the main stage, and with his characteristic transparency and grace, he shared the following words: “After I die, I really don’t care whether I will go to heaven or to hell. I also do not care at all about what will be written on my tombstone. All I care about is whether I have been able to touch people throughout my lifetime, and cause them to grow more and more each day, in thought, speech and action, each in their own way.”

I remember that day vividly. And I recall how many of the attendees in that room were overcome with astonishment.

After all, here was a giant of mankind, who Time magazine called a “once-in-a-millenium-scholar” and who was remembered, just last week, in the wake of his death at 83, as the “Rashi of our generation” by the president of Israel. Yet he dedicated his life to the most assimilated, making the entire canon of the Jewish library — the entire Bible, Mishna, Talmud, Maimonides, Tanya and more — accessible to each and all, regardless of level of knowledge and background.

Here was a rabbi who appeared to have emerged from the 18th century, dressed with a black hat, a shirt at times disheveled and a wild beard with streaks of yellow painted by his signature pipe. Yet his all-encompassing encyclopedic knowledge and uncanny wisdom enabled him to converse with equal ease with the most brilliant scientist and the smallest child.

But his superhuman capabilities, his rare skills and his never-ending list of accolades and unparalleled life achievements never came in the way of his relentless devotion to fulfill his G-d-given purpose each and every day of his life to “touch people and cause them to always grow more and more.”

Steinsaltz lived by the ideal that life is not about what we are and what we desire for ourselves. Rather, it is about what we are called to do, and what G-d, and our surroundings, desire from us. This is the way he lived his life — a life that knew no vacation; a life that knew no sleep; a life that knew no taking. At every given moment, in every place, and with every person, Steinsaltz sought to give of himself with relentless dedication and unreserved love.

If only we could learn from his example, and give and give and give, without ever asking, “What’s in it for me?”

If only we can learn from his death how to live truly, meaningfully.

If only we could open up our minds and our hearts and enable Rabbi Steinsaltz to touch us so that we, too, can be more, study more, do more and “grow more and more, in thought, speech and action, each in our own way.”

Steinsaltz, who passed away just a few hours ago as I write this, will then, undoubtedly, continue to live on. In us. Through us. And through our limitless growth of good thoughts, words and actions.

Surely, we will then merit a new era of peace, happiness and redemption.

For, as Steinsaltz once told me, “When one person takes one step ahead, something good happens in our world. But when 1 million people take one step ahead, the whole world shakes.”

Rabbi Pinchas Allouche is the spiritual leader of Congregation Beth Tefillah in Scottsdale, Arizona.