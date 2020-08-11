Ravi Shai Charny

Hannah (née Marks) and David Charny announce the birth of their son, Ravi Shai, on July 4.

Sharing in their happiness are grandparents Bonnie-Kay and Bruce Marks of Philadelphia and Judith Charny of Haddon Township, New Jersey; great-grandparents Elaine Charny of Margate, New Jersey, Peggy Goldenberg of Elkins Park, and Elizabeth and Edward Marks of Philadelphia; aunts and uncles Amy and Micah Kagan, Emily and Aaron Marks, Jacob and Bassel Charny, and Adam Charny; and cousins Levi and Gabriel Kagan, and Ethan and Molly Marks.

Ravi Shai is named in loving memory of his paternal grandfather Richard Charny and his maternal great-grandfather Stanley Goldenberg.