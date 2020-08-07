Jewish Federations Get $5 Million to Help Holocaust Survivors

(JTA) — A $5 million U.S. government grant will help a Jewish group care for Holocaust survivors and other adults with a history of trauma and their caregivers.

The Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Community Living/Administration on Aging awarded the grant to the Jewish Federations of North America on Wednesday.

The grant will come from annual congressional appropriations as well as $1.6 million in philanthropic contributions, Jewish Federations said in a statement.

The problems of survivors and older adults have become even more acute with social distancing and the threats posed by COVID-19.

“Holocaust survivors are our teachers and our heroes. Now, they are teaching us how to help other older adults who have survived trauma, and their caregivers,” Mark Wilf, the umbrella group’s board chair, said in the statement. “We are honored to partner with the federal government to lead this initiative,”

In addition to aiding Holocaust survivors, the grant will help bring PCTI practices – person-centered trauma information care — to other older adults with a history of trauma and their family caregivers.

PCTI care is a new type of service delivery, spearheaded by JFNA, that promotes trust, dignity, strength and empowerment of individuals by incorporating knowledge about trauma into agency programs, policies and procedures, according to the statement.