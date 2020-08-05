Rashida Tlaib, Who Supports Israel Boycott, Wins Michigan Democratic Primary

By Ron Kampeas

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Rashida Tlaib, one of two Congress members to support the boycott Israel movement, defeated a challenger in her Michigan district’s Democratic primary as she bids for a second term.

Major media on Wednesday declared Tlaib the winner against Brenda Jones, who had preceded her in representing the Detroit-area district.

Tlaib, a Palestinian American, favors a binational state as an outcome of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. She and Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Minnesota Democrat, favor the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Cori Bush, who on Tuesday unseated Lacy Clay, a longtime incumbent Democrat in a St. Louis-area district, also has indicated she favors BDS.