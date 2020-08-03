Berger-Vagnoni

Kenneth Berger of Philadelphia announces the marriage of his son, Jason, to Lauren Vagnoni, daughter of Wendy Vagnoni and the late Robert Vagnoni Jr., of King of Prussia. Jason is the son of the late Reneé Berger.

Joining in the couple’s happiness are siblings Eric (Rachel) Berger, nephews and niece, Matthew, Ryan and Sarah Berger, and Lisa Vagnoni.

The virus-free wedding was held at the couple’s home in Brandon, Florida, and joined via Zoom. The couple will honeymoon when it is safe to do so.

Jason is the grandson of the late Irving and Ruth Berger of New York, and the late Malcolm and Stella Solsberg of Philadelphia. Lauren is the granddaughter of the late Andrew and Betty Zoldos, Ann Vagnoni and the late Robert Vagnoni Sr.