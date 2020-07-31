Gap Years a Popular Option Now for College Students

Instead, Solomon will participate in the Young Judea Year Course in Israel.

“I’ll spend four months learning in Jerusalem and four months volunteering in Tel Aviv with some travel in between,” she said.

While Bernstein wishes he could have gone to Israel, he aims to live at home and work. He does not have a concrete plan but hopes to find full-time employment and take a calculus class online.

“Most kids don’t have the opportunity to work full time before college,” Bernstein said. “With a job, I would be able to mature and face everyday problems I wouldn’t experience until after I got out of college.”

The opportunity for new life experiences also played a part in Mickey Lieberman-Burak’s decision to take a gap year before attending American University in 2021.

Lieberman-Burak, who recently graduated from Science Leadership Academy in Philadelphia, starts the nine-month Tivnu Gap Year program on Sept. 1.

Portland, Oregon-based Tivnu is a Jewish gap-year program with a focus in social justice.

“The entire aspect of social justice is very appealing to me considering volunteering has been one of my passions for a while,” Lieberman-Burak said.

In the past, they have volunteered in Philadelphia for Street Tails Animal Rescue and The Franklin Institute. Lieberman- Burak has also worked as a teacher’s assistant at synagogue Hebrew school Mishkan Shalom.

Participants in the Tivnu program are placed into the local community through internships.

“My goal is to work with Habitat for Humanity three or four days a week and do something related to LGBTQ+ rights for the other few days,” Lieberman-Burak said.