Tracie and Ryan Miller (née Levin) of Wynnewood announce the birth of their daughter, Ava Madeline, on July 2.

Sharing in the joy are big sister Olivia; grandparents Mark and Monica Levin of Bryn Mawr and Jeffrey and Sharon Miller of Bala Cynwyd; great-grandmother Susan Knopp of Johannesburg, South Africa; Aunt Rachel Levin; and Uncle Jonathan Miller.

Ava Madeline (Chava Sarah) is named in loving memory of her maternal great-aunt Marilyn Locketz and her paternal great-aunt Gayle Kastenbaum.