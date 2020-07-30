Improvements Being Made at Har Nebo, Mount Carmel Cemeteries

Landscaping crews are tackling the overgrown grass at Har Nebo Cemetery and Mount Carmel Cemetery — and both could be open for visitors in a few days, owner Richard Levy said. “They should be open soon. It depends on the weather,” he said, noting that headstone repairs haven’t begun. “It depends on how busy we are and what’s going on. We pick up the stones when we can.” Levy said previously that the coronavirus threw him for a loop and, aside from some funerals, he essentially closed the cemeteries to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to protect himself.

Those actions infuriated those who couldn’t pay their respects to loved ones and stirred complaints about the unkempt conditions at both cemeteries, which date to the 1800s. Levy has been pushed in recent weeks by both Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia and state Rep. Jared Solomon to take care of the cemeteries. Jewish Federation Chief Operating Office Steve Rosenberg said he spoke with Levy and helped arrange for a landscaping crew to cut the grass. Two cuttings are planned about a week apart to get the grass under control. As of deadline, the first cutting was nearing completion. “It’ll be cleaned up, and it’ll be on the owner to keep it that way,” Rosenberg said. “You can’t use pandemics as an excuse to not cut your grass.”

Solomon said conditions at both cemeteries have been an ongoing issue since he took office in 2017. “We’ve continued to put pressure on the leadership over there and they continued to be nonresponsive,” he said. Cemeteries have an added obligation to the public, Solomon said. “The difference with a cemetery is that you’re dealing with emotions from family and loved ones,” he said. Adam D. Levine, a partner at Joseph Levine & Sons funeral homes, which owns Haym Salomon Memorial Park in Frazer, said older cemeteries often are problematic.