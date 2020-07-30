Community Briefs: Death, Retirement, and Farewells

Former JCRC President Paul Minkoff Dies at 92

Attorney Paul Minkoff, who was active with numerous Jewish organizations, died July 20 at his Glenside home. He was 92.

The Philadelphia native and Army veteran was a partner with the Philadelphia law firm of Klovsky, Kuby and Harris and was also involved with Democratic politics, running for state representative in 1980. At one time, he was elected secretary of the Philadelphia Bar Association.

Minkoff’s Jewish community involvement included the presidency of the Germantown Jewish Centre in 1971, chairing the Memorial for Six Million Jewish Martyrs in 1983 and co-chairing the Israel Independence Day Celebration a year later.

In 1988, Minkoff began serving a three-year term as president of the Jewish Community Relations Council. There was much contention about Israel then, but Minkoff was respected by people on both sides of the issue, said longtime friend Burt Siegel, a Democratic Jewish Outreach Pennsylvania co-founder.

“Paul was really someone who had the ability to bring together people who disagreed,” Siegel said. “The best way to describe him was that he was the consummate mensch. … I never heard him say anything critical of anyone.”

Among other activities, Minkoff was national vice chair of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs in 1999, a member of the Pennsylvania Heritage Affairs Commission from 1993-’96 and, in the early 2000s, was a member of two committees of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

Minkoff’s wife, Hilda, died in 2015, but he is survived by his son David (Debbie) and daughter Debra (Silke Aisenbrey), four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Einstein Leader to Retire at Year’s End

Einstein Healthcare Network President and CEO Barry R. Freedman announced on July 23 his plans to retire at year’s end, concluding 18 years with the network.

“We have much to be proud of over the last 18 years, and what I am the most proud of is that we, our outstanding clinicians, administration and employees live our mission and carry out our responsibility to provide excellent health care to anyone who walks through our door,” Freedman said. “The culture of Einstein is unique, has been a blessing, and I have been so honored to have been a part of it.”

An Einstein news release credited Freedman with overseeing the expansion of MossRehab; the concept, construction and operationalization of Einstein Medical Center Montgomery; expanding Einstein’s outpatient centers; the celebration of Einstein’s 150th anniversary as a system, including the organization’s largest fundraising campaign; and a merger with Jefferson Health.