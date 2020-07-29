Shidduch Expert Finds Love in Philadelphia

Elana Bergovoy was trying in 2005 to help her daughter find a husband. An Orthodox Jew who grew up Reform, she had never experienced shidduch, the Orthodox matchmaking process, herself.

“My daughter subsequently went on many dates with potential partners. She did not meet her bashert after several times of dating nice young men who seem to have the right stuff, but they didn’t work out to be the ones,” the Mount Airy resident said.

This experience would lead to her becoming president of the Shidduch Group Network, an organization that helps observant Jews find marriage partners.

After a year-and-a-half of searching, Bergovoy approached her mentor for advice. She recommended consulting the Torah and the book “Eternal Joy: A Guide to Shidduchim & Marriage” by Menachem Mendel Schneerson, Rabbi Sholom Ber Wineberg and Rochel Chana Schilder.

Bergovoy bought the book and called some friends to set up a group discussion on Shabbat at her home in Chicago, where she lived at the time.

“We got the idea that doing mitzvot helps spiritually to bring us what we want,” Bergovoy said. “Finding a marriage partner is not only the physical act of making phone calls or going on dates — it’s also doing mitzvot, giving to charity and praying.”

The group set up regular meetings to offer support and spiritual guidance during a process that could seem daunting and complicated.

“The camaraderie was important, the strength we got from each other was very important and you didn’t feel like you were alone,” said Rena Citrin, a shidduch group member.