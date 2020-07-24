FSU Student Senate Passes Resolution to Help Combat Anti-Semitism

By Marcy Oster

The student senate at Florida State University passed a resolution that would help to combat anti-Semitism on campus.

The resolution, which passed the Student Government Senate last week in a 26-14 vote, also adopted the definition of anti-Semitism laid out by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, according to the FSU News. The definition includes hatred of and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, expressions of criticism of Israel.

The resolution commits the senate to “immediately appointing a senate liaison for Hillel FSU to increase Jewish communication and representation within Student Government.” It also “(Holds) all members of the Student Government Association accountable to being educated on Jewish culture and anti-Semitism through communication with the Jewish community on campus.”

Groups such as the campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine campaigned heavily against the resolution.

Its passage comes a month after the student senate’s president, Ahmad Daraldik, survived a vote of no-confidence over social media posts described as anti-Semitic. Daraldik avoided being ousted from his position.