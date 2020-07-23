Community Briefs: Waskow’s New Book, Gratz + Repair the World, More

Rabbi to Publish Book

Rabbi Arthur Waskow, who has published more than 25 books, will publish another, “Dancing in God’s Earthquake: The Coming Transformation of Religion,” on Oct. 1.

The book addresses many current concerns from a religious and moral perspective: the coronavirus, the climate crisis, the multiracial uprising against racism and sexism, and the direction of religious life itself.

Waskow, 86, is a leader of the Jewish Renewal movement, founder of The Shalom Center and co-founder of ALEPH: Alliance for Jewish Renewal. He has had a lengthy career as a non-

violent political activist and has been arrested 27 times. T’ruah honored Waskow with its first Lifetime Achievement Award and the Reconstructionist Rabbinical College awarded him an honorary doctorate of humane letters.

“I see this book as the harvesting of my 67 years of activism, first secular and then religious,” said Waskow, referring to the publication date the day before Sukkot. “People often think of a harvest as bringing together the past, but the point of a harvest is to feed the future. That’s the point of this book — to feed the future of religion for at least the next generation.”

Gratz, Repair the World Announce Partnership

Gratz College and Repair the World announced a partnership to support current fellows and alumni of the Repair the World Communities fellowship and Repair the World staff accepted to any Gratz master’s degree or graduate certificate programs.

Fellows, alumni and staff of Repair the World, a national Jewish social justice service organization, will receive a waived $50 application fee, a tuition reduction of at least 20% for all master’s programs (other than the master of education) for the length of the degree and consideration for additional merit-based aid based on the Free Application for Federal Student Aid application. M.Ed. students will get the discounted tuition rate received by School District of Philadelphia educators.

In addition, qualified applicants will be eligible for mid-career fellowships through an outside foundation.

“Repair Fellows, alumni and staff can continue to expand their social justice learning in an environment that addresses evolving societal needs,” said Dani Horn, program director of Repair the World Philadelphia and a 2011 Gratz Jewish Community High School graduate.

The Communities year-long fellowship program connects Jewish young adults with local opportunities. Philadelphia is one of seven cities where the program operates.

MANNA at the Shore Donates $1,800 to Jewish Family Service Food Pantry

MANNA at the Shore announced a donation of $1,800 to fund the Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties Food Pantry.

The contribution will assure the pantry remains stocked with non-perishable products to assist those in need.

“This charitable contribution from MANNA at the Shore truly reflects how nonprofits work cohesively with a singular commitment — to help our neighbors in need,” JFS CEO Andrea Steinberg said.

MANNA at the Shore volunteers normally prepare 2,000 meals monthly, but its kitchen is closed because of the pandemic. Instead, the organization decided to donate to organizations that distribute food.