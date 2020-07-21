Marisa Nora Kline

Danielle and Kevin Kline of Dresher, along with big sisters Micaela Renée and Gianna Rose, announce the birth of their daughter and sister Marisa Nora (Miriam Nessa) on June 9.

Sharing in their joy are grandparents Michelina and Jeffrey Kline of Warminster and Jacqueline and Kenneth Kline of Southampton; great-grandparents Micky Kline and Maria and Germano Pontarelli; Aunt Amanda and Uncle David Kline, along with cousins Jack and Rebecca; and Aunt Jennifer and Uncle Scott Kline, along with cousins Carolyn and Andrew.

Marisa Nora is named in loving memory of Danielle’s paternal grandfather Morris Kline and Kevin’s paternal grandfather Norman Kline.