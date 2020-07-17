Sam and Sandy Savitz of Boynton Beach, Florida, announce the graduation of their grandson, Benjamin Senzer, from Harvard University. Ben graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of science degree. He was awarded highest Latin honors in chemistry and selected to Phi Beta Kappa.

This summer, Senzer is teaching organic chemistry at Harvard. In the fall, he will enter MIT’s Ph.D. program toward a degree in chemistry.

Ben is the son of Richard and Deborah (Savitz) Senzer, brother of Zachary and grandson of Norma Senzer.