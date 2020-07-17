A New ‘Dirty Dancing’ Film Could Be in the Works

By Marcy Oster

Jennifer Grey, the Jewish actress who starred in the original “Dirty Dancing” film, is collaborating with Lionsgate on an untitled dance movie in which she will star and executive produce, Deadline first reported Tuesday.

Lionsgate holds distribution rights to the original “Dirty Dancing” films, which include the 2004 prequel “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.” The company has not commented on the project.

Grey, the daughter of actor Joel Grey, has in recent years starred in the Amazon comedy “Red Oaks” and won the 11th season of “Dancing With the Stars.”