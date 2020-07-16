Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Home, ‘Doing Well’ After Hospitalization

By Josefin Dolsten

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has returned home after being hospitalized with a suspected infection.

Ginsburg, 87, is “is home and doing well,” a court spokeswoman said on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Ginsburg was hospitalized at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore on Tuesday after “experiencing fever and chills,” a statement said at the time.

“She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August,” it said.

Ginsburg, who has survived multiple bouts of cancer, is one of three Jewish justices on the court and leads its liberal wing.

Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., the majority leader in the Senate, has said he will not hesitate to push through a replacement nominated by President Donald Trump should Ginsburg die or step down, no matter how close to the election.