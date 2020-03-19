Community Briefs: Law Firm Founder Norman Zarwin Dies at 89

Law Firm Founder Norman Zarwin Dies at 89

Norman P. Zarwin of Bala Cynwyd, who cofounded the law firm known today as Zarwin Baum DeVito Kaplan Schaer Toddy, PC and was active in the Jewish community, died March 6, according to the firm. He was 89.

Zarwin, who retired in 2017, founded the firm in 1960 with Harris Baum, a few years after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Zarwin’s practice focused on the representation of gasoline distributors and retailers along the Mid-Atlantic region; business and real estate transactional matters; and managing the firm for nearly 40 years. He was also involved in the establishment, representation and advising of The Alliance for Automotive Service Providers of Pennsylvania, The South Asian Business Association and the Service Station and Automotive Repair Association of Pennsylvania/Delaware.

“Norman was a great leader and patriarch of this organization from its infancy, establishing our core foundation of values,” said Mitchell Kaplan, the firm’s managing shareholder. “We still abide by many of the fine principles that he instilled in us over the years, including the responsibility of supporting charitable endeavors and the insistence upon professional excellence.”

Aside from his law practice, Zarwin was active with numerous area Jewish organizations, as detailed in a Jewish Exponent profile a decade ago. He said then that his family had a strong Jewish identity.

“But it was compounded for me when I was exposed to anti-Semitism. I remember fighting my way to school. And when applying for a job, I was asked the derivation of my name,” he said. “As I matured, there were subtle forms of anti-Semitism, even with students in school. But I always identified myself as Jewish.”

Zarwin served as president Golden Slipper Club & Charities and was president of its Health and Rehab Center and chairman of Slipper’s Center for Seniors; he helped establish the latter two. He received the organization’s Gold Medallion award and aided in establishing a Golden Slipper Club Scholarship Program.

His charitable and civic involvement included service as president of the Jewish National Fund Council of Philadelphia and the University Lodge of B’nai B’rith.

He was honored by the American Friends of Magen David Adom with the organization’s 2009 Lifeline Award.

In addition, he was a longtime Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia trustee and chaired numerous Jewish Federation committees. He and his late wife, Marlene, were members of Jewish Federation’s Legacy Society for making permanent endowed gifts of $100,000 or more.

Zarwin is survived by his daughters Amy (Gary) Steinberg and Deborah (James) Rose; son Stephen (Dawn) Zarwin; and grandchildren Jacob (Jacqueline), Dylan, Jared, Sydney, Tyler, Max, Ethan and Michael.

Bernie Sanders Opens Five Campaign Offices in Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ campaign announced on March 13 the opening of five field offices in Pennsylvania, billypenn.com reported.

Twenty staffers will run the offices, which will be located in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Harrisburg, Scranton and Allentown

The Jewish senator from Vermont’s local office will be at 52nd and Cedar streets. Scheduled canvassing the March 14-15 weekend was postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

Former Vice President Joe Biden closed his Philadelphia-based headquarters to the public to prevent the potential spread of coronavirus.