Here's Which Jewish Events in Philly Have Been Canceled

The following Jewish community events in Greater Philadelphia have been canceled or postponed due to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The list will continue to be updated as we are notified of future event changes.

March 11

  • Healthy Steps for Older Adults at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
  • Town Hall Meeting at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

March 12

  • The Golden Age of Philly’s Uptown Jewish Community, 1866-1920 at Gratz College (Postponed)
  • Cherry Hill Volvo Cars Jewish Film Festival: “Latter Day Jew” at Katz JCC (Postponed)

March 13

  • Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)
  • Valery Syutkin and his Rock-n-Roll Band Show at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
  •  Joy of Shabbat and Speaker Series with Itzhak Brook at Har Zion Temple (Canceled)
  • ShabbaTune Series at Temple Har Zion in New Jersey (Postponed)
  • Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)

March 14

  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The Rabbi from Hezbollah” (Canceled)
  • Parents’ Night Out at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)  
  • Shabbat Poetry Writing Workshop at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)  
  • Brunch and Lecture: All You Need to Know About Changes in PA Voting at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)  

March 15

  • EarthDay Primer: Backyard Tikkun Olam at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)  
  • NMAJH’s Lessons of the Soviet Jewry Movement with Natan Sharansky at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)  
  • Power of Protest: A Special Evening with Natan Sharansky at NMAJH (Postponed)
  • Community Program: Post Purim ‘Palooza at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)  
  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Kosher Beach” (Canceled)
  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Nrs. G” (Canceled)
  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Chained” (Canceled)

March 16

  • Honeymoon Israel Happy Hour at Rogues Gallery Bar (Canceled)
  • 6000 Editions and Counting: Why Do We Keep Revising the Haggadah? at NMAJH (Canceled)
  • Everything I Know About Passover, I Learned from Batman at Katz JCC (Canceled)
  • Book Discussion: “Walking Lions” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)

March 17

  • The LGBTQAI+ Connection at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
  • “Sing Hallelujah” Broadway: A Jewish Legacy at the Kimmel Center (Postponed to Nov. 22)
  • Open a Book, Open your Mind with author Jordan Gorfinkel at Har Zion Temple (Canceled)
  • Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival Screening: “Resistance” (Canceled)
  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The Other Story” (Canceled)

March 18

  • TRIP: Resorts Casino & Show with KleinLife (Canceled)
  • Getting to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: A Walk Through Jewish Television at Congregation Rodeph Shalom (Canceled)

March 19

  • The Art and Science of Happiness at Any Age with Lillian Rozin at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Love in Suspenders” (Canceled)
  • American Education: Defining a Nation with Susan Adler at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)

March 20

  • Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)
  • Family Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 21

  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Ma’abarot” (Canceled)

  • Dinner and a Movie: “Deli Man” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Postponed)

March 22

  • An Evening with Rabbi Joseph Telushkin at Temple Sholom in Broomall (Canceled)
  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Aulcie” (Canceled)
  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Flawless” (Canceled)
  • HaMotzi community dinner at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

  • Australia Love: Mending Spirit at Tne Healing Sanctuary (Postponed)

March 23

  • National Gala for American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center at NMAJH (Canceled)
  • Intrigue, Conspiracy and Executions: The Incredible History of the English Monarchy with Herb Kaufman at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 24

  • The Changing Face of Religion in America with Rabbi Noam Marans with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)  
  • America’s Jewish Women: A History from Colonial Times to Today at Gratz College (Postponed)
  • Scandalous!: Changing Morals Over 100 Years with Phyllis Gotkin at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
  • Retirement: Entering the New Phase of Life at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
  • Film Screening: “Seize the Day” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 25

  • 18th Annual Gala at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (Canceled) 
  • Managing Your Medicines with Gerri Kohut at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
  • Yiddish Club at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

March 26

  • Current Events with Rosalind Holtzman at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
  • Hebrew Club at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
  • Speaker Series: The Golden Age at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)

March 27

  • Edna Young Gordon Healthy Brain and Memory Center’s Memory Cafe at Abramson Senior Care (Canceled)  
  • Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)
  • Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 28

  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Forgiveness” (Canceled)

March 29

  • Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The God of the Piano” (Canceled)

March 30

  • Barbara Streisand: A Poor Little Girl from Brooklyn with Norman Rubin at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 31

  • Short Story Discussion: “The Old System” led by Isaac Kruger at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

April 6

  • 2020 AJC Murray Friedman Memorial Lecture: Speaking Out for the Voiceless with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)  

April 19

  • Meeting for Jewish Genealogical and Archival Society of Greater Philadelphia (Canceled)  

May 3

  • 40th Anniversary Celebration of Jewish Genealogical and Archival Society of Greater Philadelphia at NMAJH (Postponed)

