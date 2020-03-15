The following Jewish community events in Greater Philadelphia have been canceled or postponed due to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The list will continue to be updated as we are notified of future event changes.
March 11
- Healthy Steps for Older Adults at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
- Town Hall Meeting at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
March 12
- The Golden Age of Philly’s Uptown Jewish Community, 1866-1920 at Gratz College (Postponed)
- Cherry Hill Volvo Cars Jewish Film Festival: “Latter Day Jew” at Katz JCC (Postponed)
March 13
- Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)
- Valery Syutkin and his Rock-n-Roll Band Show at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
- Joy of Shabbat and Speaker Series with Itzhak Brook at Har Zion Temple (Canceled)
- ShabbaTune Series at Temple Har Zion in New Jersey (Postponed)
- Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)
March 14
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The Rabbi from Hezbollah” (Canceled)
- Parents’ Night Out at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
- Shabbat Poetry Writing Workshop at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
- Brunch and Lecture: All You Need to Know About Changes in PA Voting at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
March 15
- EarthDay Primer: Backyard Tikkun Olam at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
- NMAJH’s Lessons of the Soviet Jewry Movement with Natan Sharansky at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
- Power of Protest: A Special Evening with Natan Sharansky at NMAJH (Postponed)
- Community Program: Post Purim ‘Palooza at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Kosher Beach” (Canceled)
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Nrs. G” (Canceled)
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Chained” (Canceled)
March 16
- Honeymoon Israel Happy Hour at Rogues Gallery Bar (Canceled)
- 6000 Editions and Counting: Why Do We Keep Revising the Haggadah? at NMAJH (Canceled)
- Everything I Know About Passover, I Learned from Batman at Katz JCC (Canceled)
- Book Discussion: “Walking Lions” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)
March 17
- The LGBTQAI+ Connection at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
- “Sing Hallelujah” Broadway: A Jewish Legacy at the Kimmel Center (Postponed to Nov. 22)
- Open a Book, Open your Mind with author Jordan Gorfinkel at Har Zion Temple (Canceled)
- Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival Screening: “Resistance” (Canceled)
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The Other Story” (Canceled)
March 18
- TRIP: Resorts Casino & Show with KleinLife (Canceled)
- Getting to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: A Walk Through Jewish Television at Congregation Rodeph Shalom (Canceled)
March 19
- The Art and Science of Happiness at Any Age with Lillian Rozin at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Love in Suspenders” (Canceled)
- American Education: Defining a Nation with Susan Adler at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)
March 20
- Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)
- Family Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
March 21
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Ma’abarot” (Canceled)
-
Dinner and a Movie: “Deli Man” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Postponed)
March 22
- An Evening with Rabbi Joseph Telushkin at Temple Sholom in Broomall (Canceled)
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Aulcie” (Canceled)
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Flawless” (Canceled)
- HaMotzi community dinner at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
-
Australia Love: Mending Spirit at Tne Healing Sanctuary (Postponed)
March 23
- National Gala for American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center at NMAJH (Canceled)
- Intrigue, Conspiracy and Executions: The Incredible History of the English Monarchy with Herb Kaufman at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
March 24
- The Changing Face of Religion in America with Rabbi Noam Marans with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)
- America’s Jewish Women: A History from Colonial Times to Today at Gratz College (Postponed)
- Scandalous!: Changing Morals Over 100 Years with Phyllis Gotkin at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
- Retirement: Entering the New Phase of Life at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
- Film Screening: “Seize the Day” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
March 25
- 18th Annual Gala at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (Canceled)
- Managing Your Medicines with Gerri Kohut at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
- Yiddish Club at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
March 26
- Current Events with Rosalind Holtzman at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
- Hebrew Club at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
- Speaker Series: The Golden Age at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
March 27
- Edna Young Gordon Healthy Brain and Memory Center’s Memory Cafe at Abramson Senior Care (Canceled)
- Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)
- Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
March 28
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Forgiveness” (Canceled)
March 29
- Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The God of the Piano” (Canceled)
March 30
-
Barbara Streisand: A Poor Little Girl from Brooklyn with Norman Rubin at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
March 31
- Short Story Discussion: “The Old System” led by Isaac Kruger at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)
April 6
- 2020 AJC Murray Friedman Memorial Lecture: Speaking Out for the Voiceless with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)
April 19
- Meeting for Jewish Genealogical and Archival Society of Greater Philadelphia (Canceled)
May 3
- 40th Anniversary Celebration of Jewish Genealogical and Archival Society of Greater Philadelphia at NMAJH (Postponed)
To add your event to the list, email [email protected]
Is our JCC closed here in the Northeast Philadelphia on Jamison Street off Red Lion Road? We have no other way to meet our neighbors, or get meals.
As far as I know KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia is still open, but all Active Adult Life programs as of Wednesday, March 11 until at least Friday, March 27 have been canceled. Here’s a link for more information: https://kleinlife.org/events/important-coronavirus-information/
KleinLife is completely closed until further notice. For home meal delivery service please call 311 for Philadelphia “Meals on Wheels” info.