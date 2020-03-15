The following Jewish community events in Greater Philadelphia have been canceled or postponed due to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The list will continue to be updated as we are notified of future event changes.

March 11

Healthy Steps for Older Adults at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

Town Hall Meeting at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

March 12

The Golden Age of Philly’s Uptown Jewish Community, 1866-1920 at Gratz College (Postponed)

Cherry Hill Volvo Cars Jewish Film Festival: “Latter Day Jew” at Katz JCC (Postponed)

March 13

Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)

Valery Syutkin and his Rock-n-Roll Band Show at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)

Joy of Shabbat and Speaker Series with Itzhak Brook at Har Zion Temple (Canceled)

ShabbaTune Series at Temple Har Zion in New Jersey (Postponed)

Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)

March 14

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The Rabbi from Hezbollah” (Canceled)

Parents’ Night Out at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

Shabbat Poetry Writing Workshop at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

Brunch and Lecture: All You Need to Know About Changes in PA Voting at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 15

EarthDay Primer: Backyard Tikkun Olam at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

NMAJH’s Lessons of the Soviet Jewry Movement with Natan Sharansky at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)

Power of Protest: A Special Evening with Natan Sharansky at NMAJH (Postponed)

Community Program: Post Purim ‘Palooza at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Kosher Beach” (Canceled)

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Nrs. G” (Canceled)

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Chained” (Canceled)

March 16

Honeymoon Israel Happy Hour at Rogues Gallery Bar (Canceled)

6000 Editions and Counting: Why Do We Keep Revising the Haggadah? at NMAJH (Canceled)

Everything I Know About Passover, I Learned from Batman at Katz JCC (Canceled)

Book Discussion: “Walking Lions” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)

March 17

The LGBTQAI+ Connection at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)

“Sing Hallelujah” Broadway: A Jewish Legacy at the Kimmel Center (Postponed to Nov. 22)

Open a Book, Open your Mind with author Jordan Gorfinkel at Har Zion Temple (Canceled)

Gershman Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival Screening: “Resistance” (Canceled)

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The Other Story” (Canceled)

March 18

TRIP: Resorts Casino & Show with KleinLife (Canceled)

Getting to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: A Walk Through Jewish Television at Congregation Rodeph Shalom (Canceled)

March 19

The Art and Science of Happiness at Any Age with Lillian Rozin at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Love in Suspenders” (Canceled)

American Education: Defining a Nation with Susan Adler at Reform Congregation Keneseth Israel (Canceled)

March 20

Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)

Family Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 21

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Ma’abarot” (Canceled)

Dinner and a Movie: “Deli Man” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Postponed)

March 22

An Evening with Rabbi Joseph Telushkin at Temple Sholom in Broomall (Canceled)

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Aulcie” (Canceled)

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Flawless” (Canceled)

HaMotzi community dinner at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

Australia Love: Mending Spirit at Tne Healing Sanctuary (Postponed)

March 23

National Gala for American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center at NMAJH (Canceled)

Intrigue, Conspiracy and Executions: The Incredible History of the English Monarchy with Herb Kaufman at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 24

The Changing Face of Religion in America with Rabbi Noam Marans with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)

America’s Jewish Women: A History from Colonial Times to Today at Gratz College (Postponed)

Scandalous!: Changing Morals Over 100 Years with Phyllis Gotkin at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

Retirement: Entering the New Phase of Life at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

Film Screening: “Seize the Day” at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 25

18th Annual Gala at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (Canceled)

Managing Your Medicines with Gerri Kohut at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

Yiddish Club at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

March 26

Current Events with Rosalind Holtzman at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

Hebrew Club at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

Speaker Series: The Golden Age at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)

March 27

Edna Young Gordon Healthy Brain and Memory Center’s Memory Cafe at Abramson Senior Care (Canceled)

Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)

Shabbat evening service at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 28

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “Forgiveness” (Canceled)

March 29

Israeli Film Festival Screening: “The God of the Piano” (Canceled)

March 30

Barbara Streisand: A Poor Little Girl from Brooklyn with Norman Rubin at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

March 31

Short Story Discussion: “The Old System” led by Isaac Kruger at Reform Congregation Keneseth Isreal (Canceled)

April 6

2020 AJC Murray Friedman Memorial Lecture: Speaking Out for the Voiceless with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)

April 19

Meeting for Jewish Genealogical and Archival Society of Greater Philadelphia (Canceled)

May 3

40th Anniversary Celebration of Jewish Genealogical and Archival Society of Greater Philadelphia at NMAJH (Postponed)

To add your event to the list, email [email protected]