Letters | Refugee Experience Not the Same As Holocaust

Refugee Experience Not the Same As Holocaust

As a child of Nazi Holocaust survivors, it causes me great pain when a Jewish newspaper publishes statements that cheapen the martyrdom of the 6 million murdered Jews.

Nadine Bonner (“Kvetch ’n’ Kvell,” March 5) said, “The difference between 1939 and today is the refugees seeking sanctuary in the U.S. are brown-skinned Spanish speakers instead of white-skinned Yiddish speakers. But for many of them the danger in their homeland is as great.”

Really? Are there crematoria like Auschwitz and Dachau in Latin America? Is there mass murder there?

Of course there are people who legitimately seek asylum, and more than 76,000 of them were admitted to the U.S. in the three years of Trump’s administration, according to Pew Research. How many Jewish refugees were admitted under Franklin Roosevelt? Even Bonner knows the answer to that: none, zero. The souls of 6 million murdered Jews cry out, and as Jews we are obligated to honor them, not cheapen their memories with false comparisons. l

Morris Olitsky | Havertown