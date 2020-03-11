Here’s Which Jewish Events in Philly Have Been Canceled

The following Jewish community events in Greater Philadelphia have been canceled or postponed due to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The list will continue to be updated as we are notified of future event changes.

March 11

  • Healthy Steps for Older Adults at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
  • Town Hall Meeting at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

March 13

  • Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)
  • Valery Syutkin and his Rock-n-Roll Band Show at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)

March 15

  • EarthDay Primer: Backyard Tikkun Olam at Reform Congregation Kenseth Isreal (Canceled)  
  • NMAJH’s Lessons of the Soviet Jewry Movement with Natan Sharansky at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)  
  • Power of Protest: A Special Evening with Natan Sharansky at NMAJH (Postponed)

March 16

  • Honeymoon Israel Happy Hour at Rogues Gallery Bar (Canceled)
  • 6000 Editions and Counting: Why Do We Keep Revising the Haggadah? at NMAJH (Canceled)
  • Everything I Know About Passover, I Learned from Batman at Katz JCC (Canceled)

March 17

  • The LGBTQAI+ Connection at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)

March 18

  • TRIP: Resorts Casino & Show with KleinLife (Canceled)

March 19

  • The Art and Science of Happiness at Any Age with Lillian Rozin at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)

March 23

  • National Gala for American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center at NMAJH (Canceled)

March 24

  • The Changing Face of Religion in America with Rabbi Noam Marans with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)  

March 25

  • 18th Annual Gala at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (Canceled) 

March 27

  • Edna Young Gordon Healthy Brain and Memory Center’s Memory Cafe at Abramson Senior Care (Canceled)  

April 6

  • 2020 AJC Murray Friedman Memorial Lecture: Speaking Out for the Voiceless with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)  

