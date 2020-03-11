The following Jewish community events in Greater Philadelphia have been canceled or postponed due to the recent novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The list will continue to be updated as we are notified of future event changes.
March 11
- Healthy Steps for Older Adults at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
- Town Hall Meeting at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
March 13
- Active Adult Friday at KleinLife: Center City (Canceled)
- Valery Syutkin and his Rock-n-Roll Band Show at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
March 15
- EarthDay Primer: Backyard Tikkun Olam at Reform Congregation Kenseth Isreal (Canceled)
- NMAJH’s Lessons of the Soviet Jewry Movement with Natan Sharansky at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
- Power of Protest: A Special Evening with Natan Sharansky at NMAJH (Postponed)
March 16
- Honeymoon Israel Happy Hour at Rogues Gallery Bar (Canceled)
- 6000 Editions and Counting: Why Do We Keep Revising the Haggadah? at NMAJH (Canceled)
- Everything I Know About Passover, I Learned from Batman at Katz JCC (Canceled)
March 17
- The LGBTQAI+ Connection at KleinLife: Northeast Philadelphia (Canceled)
March 18
- TRIP: Resorts Casino & Show with KleinLife (Canceled)
March 19
- The Art and Science of Happiness at Any Age with Lillian Rozin at KleinLife: Montgomery County (Canceled)
March 23
- National Gala for American Friends of Kaplan Medical Center at NMAJH (Canceled)
March 24
- The Changing Face of Religion in America with Rabbi Noam Marans with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)
March 25
- 18th Annual Gala at Jack M. Barrack Hebrew Academy (Canceled)
March 27
- Edna Young Gordon Healthy Brain and Memory Center’s Memory Cafe at Abramson Senior Care (Canceled)
April 6
- 2020 AJC Murray Friedman Memorial Lecture: Speaking Out for the Voiceless with AJC Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey (Canceled)
To add your event to the list, email [email protected]