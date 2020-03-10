CommunitySociety Tu B’Shevat Seders Held at Federation Housing By - - - March 10, 2020 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin ReddIt Tumblr Mix Email Print 1 of 3 Residents of Sidewater House Apartments (Courtesy of Rabbi Sandi Berliner and Marci Levinson) Residents of Robert Saligman Apartments (Courtesy of Rabbi Sandi Berliner and Marci Levinson) Residents of the Samuel A. Green House (Courtesy of Rabbi Sandi Berliner and Marci Levinson) Residents of Federation Housing enjoyed Tu B’Shevat seders led by Rabbi Sandi Berliner.