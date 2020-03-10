To Work Smarter This Year, Start Here

Networking, leadership and skills workshops for Jewish communal professionals

Do you work for an organization that serves the Jewish community? Want to sharpen your skillset, expand your industry knowledge and make new connections?

Well, you’re in luck — because you’re eligible for all of the professional development opportunities offered by the JPRO Network, a national organization of Jewish communal professionals whose local chapter is conveniently housed at the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia.

JPRO trainings address current Jewish communal workplace needs. Recent workshops (most at 2100 Arch St.) have included “The Jewish Response to #MeToo,” which identified specific ways to create an organizational culture of respect at Jewish agencies; inspiring lecturers like Casper ter Kuile, author of “How We Gather,” to challenge our ways of thinking; a practical “Stop The Bleed” trauma first-aid training; and everyday how-tos, like the JEVS presentation “How to Create a Great Internship.” A JPRO showcase, “Jewish Philly’s Got Talent,” even gave synagogues, schools and Jewish organizations the opportunity to meet and book some of the area’s top Jewish musicians, artisans and edu-tainers.

Coming up next is “Staffing Successful Committees and Teams” workshop with Marci Mayer Eisen, director of the Millstone Institute, on March 16 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

To register or join the JPRO email list, contact Penina Hoffnung at [email protected] In addition, check out JPRO’s national website (jpro.org) to register for online discussion groups and lectures; upcoming topics including “Intro to Racial Justice for Jewish Professionals” and “Communicating with Confidence Under Pressure.”

Debunking Stereotypes with ‘Rent-a-Jew’

In 2014, the Anti-Defamation League’s global survey of anti-Semitic attitudes across 102 countries turned up some startling statistics.

It found that 1.1 billion adults had anti-Semitic views — but also, strikingly, that 77% of respondents who hated Jews had never met a Jew before. In fact, the survey found an inverse relationship between the number of Jews living in a country and the amount of Jew-hatred there: the fewer Jews, the more anti-Semites.

Enter “Rent-a-Jew.”

In Germany, where anti-Semitic hate crimes are sharply on the rise, a

cheekily-named program fights hate through education by introducing Germans and Jews for real-life conversation. “Rent-a-Jew lets people talk to Jews instead of talking about them,” the initiative’s founder said. “It shows that we are not abstract concepts but real humans.”

To read more about this program from our partners at the Jewish Agency for Israel, visit jewishagency.org/rent-a-jew.